Hollywood MAX memorial to be consolidated, refreshed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews and volunteers will clean up and renew the memorial for the MAX stabbing victims at the Hollywood Transit Center on Friday afternoon.

The memorial was created in the days following the stabbing deaths of Ricky Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche on May 26. Best and Namkai Meche were killed after standing up for two girls being verbally assaulted by a man on the MAX.

35-year-old Jeremy Christian was arrested near the scene and is charged in the deadly crime.

Community members placed flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks at the site and wrote in chalk along the cement walls.

Over the past few weeks, the condition of the memorial has deteriorated and TriMet and the City of Portland are coordinating the effort to form an advisory committee and commission an artist to create a meaningful, permanent memorial at the Hollywood Transit Center.

Undamaged items at the memorial will be preserved during Friday’s cleanup. Old flowers will be replaced with fresh ones.

Officials plan to consolidate all of the memorial into one larger display.