Grand jury says Portland officer justified in fatal shooting

24-year-old Terrell Kyreem Johnson died at the scene

The Associated Press Published:
One person died in an officer involved shooting at SE 92nd and Flavel Street on May 10, 2017. (KOIN)
One person died in an officer involved shooting at SE 92nd and Flavel Street on May 10, 2017. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has cleared a Portland police officer who used deadly force last month against a man who was armed with a utility knife.

An April 29, 2017 booking photo of 24-year-old Terrell Kyreem Johnson, who was shot to death by a transit officer on May 10, 2017. (PPB)
An April 29, 2017 booking photo of 24-year-old Terrell Kyreem Johnson, who was shot to death by a transit officer on May 10, 2017. (PPB)

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Friday the grand jury found Officer Samson Ajir used a “lawful exercise of self-defense” in the fatal shooting of 24-year-Terrell Johnson.

Officers responded May 10 after a 9-1-1 caller reported that a man was acting erratically and threatening people at a light-rail station.

Johnson ran off, but was tracked down by Ajir.

Police say Johnson showed the knife, prompting the officer to fire multiple shots.

Transcripts of grand jury testimony will likely be released to the public sometime in July.