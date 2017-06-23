Good in Hood security tight, includes FBI

Related Coverage Threatening letter won’t stop Good in the Hood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At the recommendation of the FBI, tight security and barricades are in place for the 25th annual Good in the Hood Festival in North Portland, which begins Friday evening.

More than 36 hours before the festival was set to start, security details have kept a watchful eye on Lillis-Albina Park. The security concerns were raised when organizers got a letter full of hate and threatening a “bloodbath” if the event goes on.

The envelope featured an image of Ku Klux Klan members and inside, threats to the event, black people and festival president Shawn Penney are called “freedom of speech” by the writer, who identifies as a “white power-Trump supporter.”

Portland police assigned bias crimes detectives to the case, with help from the local FBI. Bomb-sniffing dogs were seen at the park Friday morning.

Earlier Friday morning, a group of men with shaved heads and tattoos who looked like skinheads showed just around midnight and were asked to leave by police.

Barricades prevent people from biking or walking through the streets around the park.

DeMarcus Preston, one of the festival organizers, said the threat won’t keep them from having a good time.

“It’s going to be safe and we will have fun out there,” he told KOIN 6 News. Still, he acknowledged that “being a 47-year-old male in Portland, this level of racism is new to me.”

He added the park will be “manned 24 hours a day until the event is over.”

Law enforcement officials told KOIN 6 News they have no new information on the case but will have officers on duty at the event all weekend long.