Freak accident kills construction flagger in Happy Valley

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and the Happy Valley Police Department responded to a fatal crash involving a construction worker Friday.

A flagger was killed by a dump truck experiencing mechanical issues. Both were on a closed road, fixing a gas leak.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred near 132nd Avenue and Rose Meadow Drive, which is close to Sunnyside Elementary.

The dump truck was driven by another construction worker, who stayed on the scene and is cooperating with authorities. No charges or arrests have been made.

Due to the crash, SE 132nd Avenue South of Sunnyside will be closed for a period of time. Authorities have asked people to avoid the area.

Authorities told KOIN 6 News construction workers had to continue working right after the deadly accident because the gas leak is also a danger.

