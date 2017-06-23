Forest Grove school employee charged with ID theft

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Forest Grove School District employee was arrested after allegedly “conducting suspicious financial activity.”

The Forest Grove Police Department learned about the suspicious activity from a local credit union and started an investigation with the school district. Payroll specialist Marisela Vasquez was placed on administrative leave and arrested, the school district said.

Vasquez has been charged with identity theft and forgery, according to school district officials. The district is pressing charges and will seek prosecution.