Fireworks season comes with big warnings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s that time of year again — when we light things on fire to celebrate America’s independence.

While fireworks are fun, it’s also important to stay safe and legal.

In Oregon, legal fireworks sales start on June 23 and run through July 6 but you won’t find certain fireworks on sale in the state. Anything that flies into the air, explodes or travels more than 12 feet on the ground is illegal without a permit. That includes bottle rockets, Roman Candles and firecrackers.

Using illegal fireworks can get you a $500 citation.

Fireworks are illegal in all national forest and most public lands due to the potential threat of fires. The Oregon Fire Marshal encourages people to keep fireworks on the pavement away from anything that could catch on fire.

According to the Oregon Fire Marshal, there were 192 fires related to fireworks in 2016 and 944 over the past 5 years.

In Washington, fireworks are allowed to be sold and used June 28-July 5 but only during specific hours. There are more specific regulations for use in certain counties.

Proper disposal of fireworks is also key to preventing fires. Always have water nearby and soak used fireworks in a bucket of water before throwing them away.

Used fireworks should be thrown away in the trash, not recycling, after they are soaked in water overnight.

If you’re looking for a professional fireworks display, the Waterfront Blues Festival will have a show at 10 p.m. on July 4