PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire damaged a vacant apartment on Friday morning.

Fire crews knocked out flames in the apartment attic on SE 92nd Avenue and Cooper Street around 9 a.m.

No one was injured in the fire.

Officials believe the fire started in the attic but continue to investigate.

92nd & SE Cooper: apartment was vacant, no injuries, incident recalled, traffic should be improving in 30-60min @PBOTinfo — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) June 23, 2017