PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Search crews are looking for a young child who went missing in the Willamette River in Salem Friday afternoon.

According to Salem police, the 9 or 10-year-old boy was reporting missing from Wallace Marine Park at 3:48 p.m.

Rescue boats and swimmers are in the water looking for the child.

KOIN 6 News has a crew on the way to get more information.