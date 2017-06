CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and the Happy Valley Police Department responded to a fatal crash Friday.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, there was a fatal crash involving a construction worker near 132nd Avenue and Rose Meadow Drive.

CCSO and @HappyValleyPD onscene of a fatal crash involving construction worker near 132nd Ave/ and Rose Meadow Dr. PIO enroute — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) June 24, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.