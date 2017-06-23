College World Series: LSU leads OSU early in game

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Beavers began the crucial game against Louisiana State University Friday afternoon at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.

At the end of the 2nd inning, the Tigers were up 2-0 against the Beavers. The Beavers managed to score during the 3rd inning, making the score 2-1.

Neither team scored in the 4th or 5th innings.

If the Beavers win this game, they advance to the College World Series finals. The Tigers are just one loss away from elimination.

Friday’s game is the 2nd time in 5 days the teams play each other. The Beavers won on Monday with a score of 13-1.

It’s Monday’s win that kept the Beavers in the winners’ bracket while the Tigers fell into the losers’ bracket. The Tigers won against Florida State (7-4) Wednesday, giving them another shot to advance.

The Beavers are hoping for another win to advance to the finals. However, if the Tigers come out victorious, it will force a winner-take-all rematch on Saturday.

Later on Friday, the Florida Gators and TCU play their 2nd game against each other. If Florida wins, they will advance to the finals.