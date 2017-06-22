Violent suspect who almost ran over deputy arrested

Related Coverage Violent suspect wanted after nearly running over deputy

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KOIN) — Cowlitz County Sheriff deputies arrested 26-year-old Paul Harris a week after asking for the public’s help finding him.

Harris allegedly gave officers a fake name when they were investigating an incident on June 15 before speeding away and almost running over a deputy.

The deputy was not injured.

Authorities asked for the public’s help and cautioned people not to approach him as Harris has a history of violence.

Police arrested him Wednesday night in a garage in the 3200 block of Olympia Way in Longview. According to authorities, Harris tried to conceal his identity by bleaching his hair yellow.

Harris was arrested on suspicion of felony eluding, reckless endangerment and violation of community custody and 4 misdemeanors including suspicion of resisting arrest, making a false statement, driving with a suspended license and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

He is booked at the Cowlitz County Jail.