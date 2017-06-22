String of burglaries hit Alberta, Belmont, Mississippi

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two people are in custody after a string of overnight burglaries in Southeast, Northeast and North Portland.

One of the suspects is 16-years-old, the other is 19-years-old, according to police. A third person, the suspected getaway driver, remains outstanding.

Police are investigating at least two burglaries that happened along Southeast Belmont Street near the intersection of Southeast 46th and Southeast 60th. Officers arrived in the area and found the glass front door at both Red Square Café and the Cheese Bar had been broken out.

A security guard working near by Southeast 46th and Southeast Belmont told KOIN 6 News that he heard a “crashing” noise and looked out to see two people “high-fiving” and running from the area. The security guard, who goes by the name of “Big Guy,” pointed out two small rocks that were likely used to break out the door. An officer on scene photographed the door and the cash register, which appeared to have been tampered with.

At Southeast 60th and Belmont, the Cheese Bar also had its front glass door broken out. The owner, Steve Jones, said he is frustrated with the situation but knew “it was only a matter of time” before his restaurant was hit.

According to police, there were at least 4-5 businesses broken into in the 4000 block of North Mississippi and 2 other businesses broken into along Northeast Alberta in the area of Northeast 26th and Northeast 28th. All of the burglaries that happened Thursday morning occurred between 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Officers say there have been anywhere from 20-30 businesses broken into throughout the city within the last month and a half. Most of the burglaries have involved the front door window being smashed out. The suspects in most cases have stolen the cash register.

Steve Jones, the owner of the Cheese Bar, which was broke into on Thursday morning said most restaurant owners remove all of their cash during closing time.

On Thursday, the police bureau utilized its Air Support Unit to support on-the-ground patrol units investigate the burglaries. The flight crew was overhead Northeast 26th and Alberta and was able to help direct officers on the ground to the suspects’ location. Both suspects were taken into custody without incident. Officers confirmed they recovered some potential evidence, but would not release specifics.

Police have not said whether the two people taken into custody on Thursday are connected with all of the burglaries.

Anyone who has surveillance video of Thursday’s burglaries, or any past burglaries, is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau at 503.823.3333.