Seattle consultant connected to Oregon DOE racketeering

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) – A Seattle-based energy consultant is facing a 78-count grand jury indictment in connection with bribing a state energy official.

Martin Shain is charged under the state’s racketeering statute and it is alleged that he bribed Joe Colello, who once supervised tax credit sales for the Department of Energy in Oregon.

This week Colello, who previously managed tax credit sales for the department, pleaded guilty to charges of racketeering, bribe receiving, tax evasion, aggravated theft and official misconduct.

The AG’s Office reports that Colello accepted $291,017 in kickbacks.

The bribes that Shain reportedly gave to Colello were designed to influence his judgement, action and decision as a public servant, according to court documents.

The indictment against Shain alleges that he stole more than $10,000, separately, from the City of Wilsonville, City of Canby, Salem Area Mass Transit Division, University of Portland, Lane Transit District, South Clackamas Transportation District, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, and SolarCity Corporation.

The allegations are said to have occurred between 2012 and 2016.

An arraignment is scheduled for Shain on Friday in Marion County Circuit Court.

The Oregon Department of Justice has declined to comment.

State and federal law enforcement agencies launched criminal investigations after The Oregonian/OregonLive published a Feb. 27, 2015, report raising questions about the authenticity of the documents and Shain’s involvement in gaining the tax credits.