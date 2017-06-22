OR businesses form alliance to fight climate change

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Business Alliance For Climate is made up of multiple business owners who have come together to create a “climate policy.”

They formed an alliance to curb what they say is “the negative impact climate change is having on Oregon industry.”

The group is led by Tom Kelly of the Neil Kelly Building Company. They’re stepping up the fight to enact a price on carbon emissions and they’re doing that at the state level with the help of lawmakers.

According to the group members, they’re singly-focused on Oregon’s clean energy economy, including taxing carbon emissions. The group believes climate change is already risking the health of the state’s economy.

Kelly said, “Carbon tax is going to have a big impact on carbon emission and our climate. And unless we get that under control, we’re already seeing impacts in Oregon agriculture and all kinds of ways that have a negative impact on our economy and business needs certainty.”

Founder of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Jim Bernau, is another founding member of the alliance.

He said climate change affects the quality of his product. He also said changes in the vineyards are happening faster than research and science can cope.

The group hopes to have legislation drafted and ready for next year’s session in Salem.