Newport special ed teacher charged with sex abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 61-year-old man is accused of sexually abusing two minors in Newport.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says Stewart Douglas Curry was working as a Special Education Assistant at Newport High School when they first received reports that he was seen leaving a locked storage closet with a 14-year-old girl in January 2015. No charges were filed but the investigation remained open.

In May of 2017, they received reports about a minor who was sexually abused by Curry in an unrelated case. This time there was enough evidence to file charges.

Curry was arrested on June 20 at his home in Toledo. He is charged with Rape in the First Degree, Sodomy in the First Degree, and Sex Abuse in the First Degree.

His bail is set at $1,500,000.