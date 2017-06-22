Man, 76, charged for fatal September bike crash

Related Coverage Cyclist in critical condition after morning crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police have arrested a 76-year-old man in connection with a deadly crash involving a bicyclist.

KOIN 6 News has learned that Alex Jacoby was recently indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury. He is accused of one count each of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

The crash happened September 24, 2016 near the Gresham-Fairview bicycle trail.

Police say Robert Esparza was riding his bike near the intersection of 199th Avenue and Glisan Street around 3:30 a.m. when he was struck by Jacoby’s Corvette.

Esparza was in a marked crosswalk, according to police.

Police say Jacoby was not impaired, but believe speed was a factor in the crash. The speed limit in the area is 40 miles per hour. Police would not say how fast Jacoby was traveling due to the continuing investigation.

Esparza was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Jacoby will be arraigned on Friday morning at the Multnomah County Justice Center.