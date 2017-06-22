How to stay cool as heat wave arrives in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The heat doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere, especially not this weekend.

The coolest high temperature of the weekend will be Friday when temperatures hit 92 degrees, which is only 5 degrees lower than the 1992 record of 97 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday are both great days to head to the pool because temperatures will hit 98 and 100 degrees, respectively.

1st heat wave of summer arrives Friday. Record heat possible this weekend! #koin6news #pdx pic.twitter.com/k2lwFS5dYn — Sally Showman (@SallyKOIN) June 22, 2017

Many people will head down to the Willamette River this weekend to cool off. Rich Chatman, a public information officer at Portland Fire and Rescue, asked people to be mindful of their environment, the cold water temperatures, the river current and everyone else out there.

The expected scorching temperatures on Sunday pushed back the Portland Timbers’ 12:30 p.m. game to 7:30 p.m. since the direct sun with impact both the turf and players.

The city’s Sunday Parkways event will also take place on the hottest day of the year in North Portland. Hundreds of hundreds of people will be out on their bikes during the hottest part of the day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kaiser Permanente Top Tips for Staying Safe in the Heat

• Hydrate the day before the ride and throughout

• Bring plenty of sunscreen and wear a hat

• Know the signs of heat-related illnesses

• Take it easy – find shady spots to rest

• Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing

Other ways to stay cool if you’re staying inside are to close windows and blinds during the day, run a ceiling fan counter clockwise, change out incandescent lightbulbs, put a freezer pack in your pillow and of course, find air conditioning. If you don’t have an air conditioner to help keep you cool this weekend, here are some other ways to beat the heat.

Multnomah County will have multiple cooling centers open Saturday and Sunday starting at 2 p.m.

Multnomah County Walnut Park Building, 5325 NE MLK Jr. Blvd., Portland

Multnomah County East Building, 600 NE 8th St., Gresham

Hollywood Senior Center, 1820 NE 40th Ave., Portland

Transportation to the cooling centers listed above can be arranged by calling Ride Connection at 503.226.0700. All rides are free of charge.

If you’re looking to cool down in Washington County, consider visiting a library or indoor shopping mall.

Beaverton City Library will be open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday. The library is located at 12375 SW 5th Street

Cornelius Public Library will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, and noon – 5 p.m. on Sunday. The library is located at 1355 N Barlow Street.

More cooling centers can be found here.

If you want to cool down this weekend while still enjoying the sun, head to one of the Portland Parks & Recreation’s pools, splash pads or fountains.

Outdoor Pool Locations

• Creston Pool, 4454 SE Powell Blvd, (503)823-3672

• Grant Pool, 2300 NE 33rd Avenue, (503)823-3674

• Montavilla Pool,8219 NE Glisan Street, (503) 823-3675

• Peninsula Pool, 700 N Rosa Parks Way, (503)823-3677

• Pier Pool, 9341 N St. Johns Avenue, (503) 823-3678

• Sellwood Pool, 7951 SE 7th Avenue, (503) 823-3679

• Wilson Pool, 1151 SW Vermont Avenue, (503) 823-3680

Indoor Pool Locations

• Columbia Pool, 7701 N Chautauqua Blvd, (503) 823-3669

• East Portland Pool, 740 SE 106th Avenue, (503) 823-3450

• Matt Dishman Pool, 77 NE Knott Street, (503) 823-3673

• Mt. Scott Pool, 5530 SE 72nd Avenue, (503) 823-3183

• Southwest Pool, 6820 SW 45th Avenue, (503) 823-2840

Check the pool schedules and find out more information here

Park Splash Pads

• Colonel Summers Park splash pad – under construction! Expected completion is August 2017.

• Columbia Park and Annex – N Lombard Streer and Woolsey Avenue

• Elizabeth Caruthers Park – 3508 SW Moody Avenue

• Essex Park – SE 79th Avenue and Center Street

• Farragut Park – N Kerby Avenue and Farragut Street

• Grant Park – NE 33rd Avenue and US Grant Place

• Irving Park – NE 7th Avenue and Fremont Street

• Kenton Park – 8417 N Brandon Avenue

• Khunamokwst Park – 5200 NE Alberta Street

• McCoy Park – N Trenton Street and Newman Avenue

• Northgate Park – N Geneva Avenue and Fessenden Street

• Peninsula Park – 700 N Rosa Parks Way

• Pier Park – N Lombard Street and Bruce Avenue

• Raymond Park – SE 118th Avenue and Raymond Street

• Woodlawn Park – NE 13th Avenue and Dekum Street

Fountains you can play in

• Dawson Park – N Stanton Street & Williams Avenue

• Director Park – 815 SW Park Avenue

• Holladay Park – NE 11th Avenue & Holladay Street

• Jamison Square – 810 NW 11th Avenue

• Stark Street Island Park’s Rose Pedal Fountain – SE 106th Avenue & Stark Street

• Waterfront Park’s Bill Naito Legacy Fountain – by Saturday Market, near the Burnside Bridge

• Waterfront Park’s Salmon Springs Fountain – Naito Parkway between SW Harrison Street & NW Glisan

Splash pads around the city are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and fountain hours mirror park hours.

Please remember to stay hydrated and apply sunscreen if you plan on being outside.

For some, the hot weather is a great break from the recent rain. However, this summer heat combined with dry landscapes increases the risk of wildfires.

Tom Fields, Oregon Department of Forestry Fire Prevention coordinator, said, “While we’ve been blessed with cool conditions thus far, fire activity is beginning to pick up as we head into the first weekend of summer.”

More than 125 fires have burned 170 acres of forest and grasslands under ODF’s protection in 2017. Fire officials remind Oregonians to be aware of fire danger when working or enjoying the outdoors.

Oregon isn’t the only state dealing with sweltering temperatures .

Authorities in California said 2 elderly people died Monday because of the heat wave. One of the two was homeless and lived in a car.

Phoenix, Arizona hit a high of 119 degrees on Tuesday, a mark that’s only been matched or surpassed 4 other times in the city’s recorded history. The heat forced more than 40 flights to cancel their trips.

