Hit-and-run critically injures woman in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman in her 20s was left critically injured after a vehicle hit her and then fled the scene, authorities said.

East Precinct and Traffic Division officers responded to SE 80th Avenue and Pine Street Thursday afternoon after receiving reports a woman was down in the street suffering from traumatic injuries.

The victim was transported to a Portland hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates she was struck by a driver, who fled the scene. Authorities have no suspect information at this time.

The Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team responded to the crash and started to conduct an investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.