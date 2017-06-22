Heat wave scorches Oregon, temperatures to soar

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The heat doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere, especially not this weekend.

The low of the weekend will be Friday when temperatures hit 92 degrees, which is only 5 degrees lower than the 1992 record of 97 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday are both great days to head to the pool because temperatures will hit 98 and 100 degrees, respectively.

The expected scorching temperatures on Sunday pushed back the Portland Timbers’ 12:30 p.m. game to 7:30 p.m. since the direct sun with impact both the turf and players.

1st heat wave of summer arrives Friday. Record heat possible this weekend! #koin6news #pdx pic.twitter.com/k2lwFS5dYn — Sally Showman (@SallyKOIN) June 22, 2017

For some, the hot weather is a great break from the recent rain. However, this summer heat combined with dry landscapes increases the risk of wildfires.

Tom Fields, Oregon Department of Forestry Fire Prevention coordinator, said, “While we’ve been blessed with cool conditions thus far, fire activity is beginning to pick up as we head into the first weekend of summer.”

More than 125 fires have burned 170 acres of forest and grasslands under ODF’s protection in 2017. Fire officials remind Oregonians to be aware of fire danger when working or enjoying the outdoors.

Oregon isn’t the only state dealing with sweltering temperatures .

Authorities in California said 2 elderly people died Monday because of the heat wave. One of the two was homeless and lived in a car.

Phoenix, Arizona hit a high of 119 degrees on Tuesday, a mark that’s only been matched or surpassed 4 other times in the city’s recorded history. The heat forced more than 40 flights to cancel their trips.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.