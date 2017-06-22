George Tschaggeny also charged with Ricky Best ID theft

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The 51-year-old man accused of stealing the wedding ring off the finger of a man murdered on a TriMet MAX train is facing new charges.

George Elwood Tschaggeny appeared in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Thursday and was charged with five counts of ID theft.

On Thursday, officials confirmed that detectives learned Tschaggeny used a credit card belonging to Ricky Best multiple times after his death.

Best was one of three people who tried to intervene to protect a young Muslim girl and her friend from Jeremey Christian who was reportedly yelling out hate speech at them while onboard a MAX train on May 26.

Best, 53, died along with Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche. Another man, Micah Fletcher, was seriously wounded in the attack, allegedly carried out by Christian, according to police.

Tschaggeny is already facing a four-count indictment that charges him with ID theft, abuse of a corpse, first-degree theft and tampering with physical evidence.

Police said Tschaggeny actually removed the wedding ring from Best’s finger moments after he had been stabbed. They also confirm Tschaggeny also stole Best’s backpack, which had his wallet inside.

Christian remains in custody accused of aggravated murder.

Earlier this month, the DA’s Office filed paperwork indicating that they would be seeking an upward departure sentence because the stabbings were motivated by “race/color/origin/sexual orientation” and that there is a “probability of no rehabilitation.”

His next court hearing is scheduled for July 18.