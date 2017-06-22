Fraud who promised to restore cars sentenced to jail

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KOIN) — Back in 2016, KOIN 6 News spoke to 8 victims who suffered a combined loss of more than $85,000 after responding to a Vancouver couple’s Craigslist ad for restoration body work.

On Thursday, Josh Evans pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 6 months of jail and work time for stealing from one of his customers, several months after KOIN 6 News confronted him.

Evans, who claimed to be a veteran himself, promised to help his customers by giving them a good deal. Several victims said Evans promised to pay them back thousands of dollars he owed them, but never did.

Not one customer said they saw their car restored completely.

Carl Lange said he lost more than $50,000 for work that was supposed to be done on his Chevy coupe. A Clark County prosecutor accused Evans of stealing from Lange and writing bad checks. Evans was charged with first-degree theft and unlawful issuance of bank checks.