Ex-Ducks basketball player under sex investigation

EUGENE, Ore. (KOIN) — A former Ducks basketball player, who helped the team in their historic run to the Final Four this year, is being investigated for sexually assaulting a woman in Wyoming.

Twenty-one-year-old Kavell Bigby-Williams is facing allegations he sexually assaulted a woman while visiting Gillette College in Wyoming last fall.

Bigby-Williams played basketball at the college before transferring to the University of Oregon in 2016.

The Daily Emerald, the University of Oregon’s student newspaper, was the first to report the Gillette College transfer was under investigation.

UO students were upset to hear the news of the alleged sexual assault.

“I mean, it’s really unfortunate that something like that has to come up. It’s obviously not great for the university,” Tayler Bicandi said.

“If he did end up committing this crime, of course there are consequences,” student Chris Hatesi said.

In a statement, campus police said:

The UO Police Department was contacted in the fall of 2016 to assist the Northern Wyoming Community College District Police Department in an interview with Kavell Bigby-Williams related to an inquiry in Wyoming. UO athletics assisted UOPD in contacting Bigby-Williams, who declined to be interviewed through his attorney, that information was provided to the NWCC Police Department, which did not request any additional assistance.”

A university spokesman told KOIN 6 News when an athlete is under any kind of criminal investigation, they handle it on a case-by-case basis as to whether or not they’ll be allowed to play. Bigby-Williams played throughout the season.

The London native recently transferred to Louisiana State University.

KOIN 6 News reached out to campus police in Wyoming, hoping to get a copy of their police report, but did not hear back.

The University of Oregon president declined to comment on the case.