HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — Hillsboro Fire and Rescue crews extinguished a fire at the Far West Recycling Inc. warehouse on SE Alexander Street in Hillsboro Thursday evening.

The building is full of cardboard and paper, which caught fire. Crews were able to get the fire contained and are focusing on putting out hot spots.

Several employees were inside when the fire started but were evacuated safely. A few of them were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.\