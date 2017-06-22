Clark County fire crews burn down house for practice

SALMON CREEK, Wash. (KOIN) — Clark County firefighters were thrown into an actual fire as part of a live training exercise.

Fire crews kept themselves busy Thursday morning in Salmon Creek by putting out fires they set themselves.

It was part of an extensive training exercise to get their firefighters ready for the real deal. They set multiple fires inside a house, and then responded the way they would to an actual emergency.

Shawn Newberry, operations assistant chief with Clark County Fire District 6, said, “Basically, we are practicing fighting fire as we would normally, on any normal structure fire, house fire.”

Aside from proper firefighting techniques, the crews also worked on managing heat, particularly focused on the hot weather approaching this weekend.

The house they used for the training exercise is on property the district bought and had to be torn down anyway.

Now that the house is destroyed, a new fire station and training facility will be built in its place, which is scheduled to be completed sometime in 2019.