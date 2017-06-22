Blazers trade with Kings, take Zach Collins

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Going into the first-round of the NBA draft, the Trail Blazers had 3 picks, starting with #15.
The Blazers took Justin Jackson for the No. 15 pick, however, the team plans to trade Jackson to the Sacramento Kings for Gonzaga forward Zach Collins. The Kings traded Collins for the Blazers’ No. 15 and No. 20 overall picks.
The 19-year-old rookie comes in at 7 feet tall and 230 pounds.
The Blazers then chose Harry Giles as the No. 20 pick. Giles, like Jackson, will also be traded to the Kings.
The 76ers took Markelle Fultz with the 1st pick in the NBA draft.
The Lakers took Lonzo Ball with the 2nd pick, which was expected as Ball made it clear he wanted to stay home in LA.
Shortly after, he told ESPN, “It’s a dream come true.”
Below are the Round 1 Picks.
No. 1 – Markelle Fultz, 76ers
No. 2 – Lonzo Ball, Lakers
No. 3 – Jayson Tatum, Celtics
No. 4 – Josh Jackson, Suns
No. 5 – De’Aaron Fox, Kings
No. 6 – Jonathan Isaac, Magic
No. 7 – Lauri Markkanen, Timberwolves
No. 8 – Frank Ntilikina, Knicks
No. 9 – Dennis Smith Jr, Mavericks
No. 10 – Zach Collins, Kings
No. 11 – Malik Monk, Hornets
No. 12 – Luke Kennard, Pistons
No. 13 – Donovan Mitchell, Nuggets
No. 14 – Edrice Adebayo, Heat
No. 15 – Justin Jackson, Trail Blazers
No. 16 – Justin Patton, Bulls
No. 17 – D.J. Wilson, Bucks
No. 18 – TJ Leaf, Pacers
No. 19 – John Collins, Hawks
No. 20 – Harry Giles, Trail Blazers
No. 21 – Terrance Ferguson, Oklahoma City