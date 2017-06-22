Blazers trade with Kings, take Zach Collins

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Going into the first-round of the NBA draft, the Trail Blazers had 3 picks, starting with #15.

The Blazers took Justin Jackson for the No. 15 pick, however, the team plans to trade Jackson to the Sacramento Kings for Gonzaga forward Zach Collins. The Kings traded Collins for the Blazers’ No. 15 and No. 20 overall picks.

The 19-year-old rookie comes in at 7 feet tall and 230 pounds.

The Blazers then chose Harry Giles as the No. 20 pick. Giles, like Jackson, will also be traded to the Kings.

The 76ers took Markelle Fultz with the 1st pick in the NBA draft.

The Lakers took Lonzo Ball with the 2nd pick, which was expected as Ball made it clear he wanted to stay home in LA.

Shortly after, he told ESPN, “It’s a dream come true.”

Below are the Round 1 Picks.

No. 1 – Markelle Fultz, 76ers

No. 2 – Lonzo Ball, Lakers

No. 3 – Jayson Tatum, Celtics

No. 4 – Josh Jackson, Suns

No. 5 – De’Aaron Fox, Kings

No. 6 – Jonathan Isaac, Magic

No. 7 – Lauri Markkanen, Timberwolves

No. 8 – Frank Ntilikina, Knicks

No. 9 – Dennis Smith Jr, Mavericks

No. 10 – Zach Collins, Kings

No. 11 – Malik Monk, Hornets

No. 12 – Luke Kennard, Pistons

No. 13 – Donovan Mitchell, Nuggets

No. 14 – Edrice Adebayo, Heat

No. 15 – Justin Jackson, Trail Blazers

No. 16 – Justin Patton, Bulls

No. 17 – D.J. Wilson, Bucks

No. 18 – TJ Leaf, Pacers

No. 19 – John Collins, Hawks

No. 20 – Harry Giles, Trail Blazers

No. 21 – Terrance Ferguson, Oklahoma City