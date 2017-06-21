Solar eclipse can fry your eyes without protection

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Are you planning on watching the solar eclipse? If so, you’ll want to protect your eyes, and your everyday sunglasses won’t cut it.

You’ll want to buy eclipse glasses if you plan on looking up on Aug. 21.

While it seems like you can purchase eclipse glasses anywhere these days, you’ll want to be careful to make sure they meet the international standard recommended by NASA.

The glasses should have a marking that says ISO or EN on it. It’s important to have certified eclipse glasses as doctors say staring at the eclipse without them can cause permanent damage like blindness.

Jim Todd, director of space science education at OMSI, said, “During the eclipse, no matter where you are, have the solar viewing glasses on hand.”

Although sunglasses may seem like a safe choice when viewing the eclipse, optometrists advise against it.

Andrew Aker, optometrist at Visualeyes, said, “A lot of people think ‘Hey, I got a great idea. I’m going to wear 2 pairs of sunglasses.’ Not going to cut it. You definitely need the classified filters, whether wielding glasses or those provided specifically for the eclipses.”

This warning is especially important for children as they may see the eclipse starting and stare at it without any protection.