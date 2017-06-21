Scottish ‘haunted house’ couple seeks live-in nanny

SCOTTISH BORDERS (KOIN) — For many, a job that pays about $64,000 a year and offers 28 vacations days on top of bank holidays sounds like a dream.

However, up until recently, a couple in the Scottish Borders had a hard time finding a nanny for their 2 children, who are 5 and 7 years old.

The reason?

Their house is supposedly haunted, something they were told when they purchased it nearly 10 years ago. They describe their home as “a lovely, spacious, historic property with spectacular views.”

Five nannies have left the job in the last year, each citing supernatural activity like furniture moving and strange noises. While the family said they haven’t personally experienced any supernatural happenings, they wanted to be as upfront as possible in order to find the “perfect long-term nanny.”

The job entails preparing breakfast, getting the children ready for school and assisting with homework. The chosen nanny will be provided with their own room that includes a bathroom and private kitchen.

After they posted their ad, it started to receive media attention, which then got the attention of plenty of interested people.

In an update to their original ad, the couple said they received more than 2,000 messages regarding the open position.