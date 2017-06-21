Portland 4th on list of cities gaining workers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Labor statistics show job openings in April rose to an all-time high of more than 6 million, many of which are in the Pacific Northwest.

Data from LinkedIn shows Seattle and Portland are in the Top 10 of US cities gaining the most workers. In fact, Seattle was at the very top, while Portland ranked 4th overall.

Denver and Austin came in 2 and 3, but San Francisco fell from 10th to 12th.

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner said the cities that are attracting the most jobs and workers are tech centers with a very high quality of living and a lower cost of living compared to Silicon Valley.

The cities on the list are running into challegnes at a local level with skills gaps. Weiner said may of the listed cities have fast-growing industries but they don’t have the talent with the skills to take on those goals.

The cities with the largest skills gaps? San Francisco and Washington, DC.