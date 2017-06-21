Oregon OKs roadkill to be harvested for food

Gov. Kate Brown signed measure last week

The Associated Press Published:
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A bill recently signed into law in Oregon allows drivers who crash into deer and elk on the road to harvest the animals’ meat for food.

It’s not as rare as you might think.

Roadkill laws in the US

About 20 other states also let people take meat from animals killed by vehicles. And advocates say roadkill can be high-quality, grass-fed grub.

Washington state began allowing the salvaging of deer and elk carcasses a year ago. In Pennsylvania, people can take deer or turkeys that are killed on the road if they report the incidents to the state Game Commission within 24 hours.

In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown signed the roadkill measure with little fanfare last week after lawmakers passed it without a single “nay” vote.