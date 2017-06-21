Officials investigating possible shipwreck debris

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) – Oregon museum officials are investigating a recently discovered wooden object that may be a boat keel from a shipwreck.

The Daily Astorian reports the wooden object that could be mistaken for an ordinary log was identify as a possible ship part by visitors at Cannon Beach Wednesday.

According the report, shipwrecks are frequently found along the Oregon coast. The Cannon Beach History Center and Museum has partnered with another museum and the Maritime Archaeological Society to identify the object.

Officials say the object may be from mid-1800s but will need an evaluation from the state’s archaeologist office in Salem to confirm its exact age.

Once the investigation is over, officials will decide whether the artifact is valuable enough to be moved and conserved.