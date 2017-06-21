Man dies after boat capsizes in Detroit Lake

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died Wednesday after his boat capsized in Detroit Lake, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Chester Correll, a 72-year-old Corvallis man was fishing with his family when someone stood up, causing the 15-foot aluminum boat to partially capsized. The three people in the boat were thrown into the water.

Four off-duty firefighters were nearby and helped rescue the family, pulling the man from the water and performing CPR. He was flown by LifeFlight to the Salem Hospital where he died.

The sheriff’s office said none of the people in the boat were wearing life jackets. They said this is the third drowning in Marion County since the weather started to get warmer and the second this week.

The released this warning to those going out on the water:

“Sadly the Sheriff’s Office believes all of these tragic deaths could have been prevented had life jackets been worn. With the warm weekend weather coming, the Sheriff’s Office is asking all of our residents and visitors to please use caution in open water, know your swimming ability and always wear a life jacket.