PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — How safe is it to swim in the Willamette River?

Well, the Bureau of Environmental Services tells KOIN 6 News that it is perfectly safe.

BEST tests five different areas weekly for Ecoli, bacteria and temperature. They have been conducting the tests since May and will continue through September.

BES attributes the water quality upgrade to the completion of the $1.4 billion ‘Big Pipe Project’ completed six years ago. It’s in place to reduce combined sewer overflow.

“The river is a complex system, so levels of other contaminants are low but there’s still work to be done,” Diane Dulken with BES tells KOIN 6 News.

The city also tests regularly for metals, nutrients and a general water quality sampling.