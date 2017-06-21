Extreme heat will push back Timbers-Sounders game

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Timbers are scheduled to play the Seattle Sounders on Sunday, however, the game has been delayed due to hot temperatures expected this weekend.

Initially, the game was set for 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, but since the direct sun will impact the turf and players, the game has been rescheduled to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s game is a highly-anticipated one as the Timbers and Sounders have had a rivalry dating back to the 1970s.

In 2015, the Timbers became the 1st Cascadia team to win the MLS Cup. However their bragging rights were short-lived when the Sounders won the cup the last year. Now that both have MLS Cup titles behind them, the 2 are determined to prove they are the superior team this year.

The Timbers are currently 3rd in the Western Conference with a record of 7-3-6 and the Sounders are 8th with a record of 5-4-7.

The KOIN 6 Weather Team said the forecast for Sunday will reach temperatures of 96. Game time temperature may be a little cooler.

Stay updated with the weather. Download the PDX Weather App.