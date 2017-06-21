Eugene man, 80, gets life sentence for killing landlady

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — An 80-year-old Oregon man convicted of murdering his landlady has been sentenced to life in prison.

Lane County Judge Charles Zennaché sentenced Howard Stull five days after jurors returned a guilty verdict.

Relatives of victim Kathy Braun expressed outrage at the man who authorities say inflicted more than 50 stabbing and slashing wounds in the July 2015 attack at Braun’s home in Eugene. One of Braun’s sisters, Sharon Randall, characterized Stull as a liar and “the most rotten person I have ever looked at.”

The Register-Guard reports Stull earlier in the case appeared willing to plead guilty to a manslaughter charge that would have carried a 10-year sentence. But Braun’s family objected to any plea deal that didn’t include a murder conviction.

Stull declined to speak at Tuesday’s sentencing.