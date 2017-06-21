Docs: Pot robbery led to fatal Gresham shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The four people accused in the murder of a Gresham man were allegedly trying to steal his marijuana, according the probable cause document.

Alexander David Brodigan, 24, was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head in a car outside North Gresham Elementary School on June 20.

Andrew McMahon, 21, Austin Brown, 20, Tyler Mead, 17, and Amber Wilson, 17, were found at a house about half a mile from the school.

All four face charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Mead and Wilson are being charged as adults under Oregon ballot measure 11.

According to court documents, detectives found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol in the crawlspace under the house. Wilson told detectives she took the gun from her mother’s house.

Court documents said security video from the school showed the car parking near the dumpsters, two people approaching the driver’s door, then the car backing up and crashing into the building as the two people ran off.

This story will be updated.