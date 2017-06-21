Bus driver seen defecating in Tigard parking lot

Tigard, Ore. (KOIN) — A bus driver operating a TriMet LIFT transit bus was seen defecating in a Tigard parking lot on Sunday, a witness told KOIN 6 News.

The strange incident allegedly happened in a parking lot at Scholls Business Center on SW Nimbus Avenue, not far from Washington Square Mall.

A worker at one of the companies in the business center said she was alone on Sunday when she looked outside and saw the bus stopped midway in the parking lot. She said she then noticed the bus driver squatting by the door. then texted her boss, Doug.

“‘You won’t believe this weird disgusting thing that just happened,'” Doug said she wrote in the text.”I texted (the employee) back, ‘What?’ She sent pictures of the TriMet minibus and the next picture the driver squatting and defecating on the pavement. That just stunned me.”

The incident was reported to the Office Park manager who contacted TriMet.

KOIN 6 News also reached out to TriMet and learned LIFT drivers are not actually TriMet employees, despite being behind the wheel of TriMet buses. The drivers work for First Transit, a national company that’s been under contract with TriMet for years.

A First Transit official said the driver was removed from service and an investigation was initiated. TriMet said it will work to ensure this doesn’t happen again.