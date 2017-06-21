Bicyclist critically hurt in SE Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bicyclist was critically injured after being involved in a crash with a car Wednesday night in Southeast Portland, police said.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on the 2300 block of SE 122nd Avenue.

Police said the bicyclist was sent to the hospital with traumatic injuries. The driver of the car involved in the crash reportedly stayed at the scene.

SE 122nd Avenue is closed in both directions north of Division Street.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.