4 callers reported reckless driver in hour before crash

Dakota Spacek, 24, faces multiple charges

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
Dakota Spacek faces reckless driving charge for this crash in Bethany, June 21, 2017 (Washington County Sheriff's Office)
Dakota Spacek, June 21, 2017 (Washington County Sheriff's Office)
BETHANY, Ore. (KOIN) — Four times within an hour, citizens called the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to report a Ford Focus driving recklessly. Before deputies could intercept the driver, he crashed into a minivan and injured 2 people.

The crash, just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, caused the Ford Focus to rollover at NW West Union Road and NW Kaiser Road, authorities said. Two passengers in the Focus were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The driver of the minivan wasn’t hurt. Neither was the driver of the Ford Focus, Dakota Spacek.

The 24-year-old was arrested and faces a reckless driving charge plus 2 counts of 4th-degree assault.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.