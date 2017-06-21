30 reported car break-ins in Wash. County cause alarm

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Beaverton police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are working together to try and get to the bottom of a string of car break-ins.

According to authorities, there have been 30 reported car break-ins in the past 2 weeks in Aloha and multiple break-ins in Beaverton.

KOIN 6 News talked to 4 people Wednesday who had their cars broken into overnight, however, there appears to be many more.

Tony Atkins, a Beaverton resident, had his car broken into, but his surveillance footage may help police find a suspect.

Atkins caught the entire incident on his security camera, which shows a man getting into the front seat of his car and then rummaging through the glove compartment.

Many residents in the Aloha-Beaverton area are surprised by the break-ins.

Atkins said, “We’ve lived here for almost 10 years and this is the first time that anything like this has happened.”

On Wednesday morning, all the break-ins had left the same remnants, which included documents from the glove compartment taken out and left on the passenger seat.

Jeff, another resident who lives in Beaverton near south Aloha, was the only one who said something was missing from his car, and it was only $6.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Beaverton police are using surveillance footage to find a suspect and also sent out a forensic investigator to the scenes.

Many of the people told KOIN 6 News they’d left their cars unlocked, so it’s a good reminder that no matter how comfortable you feel in your neighborhood to lock your cars and remove any valuable belongings.