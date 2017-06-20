‘Revenge porn’ convict arrested in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who was the first to be convicted under Oregon’s new revenge porn law and has been arrested after failing to report to jail in December 2016.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Benjamin Barber was found at a NE Portland residence and arrested. The sheriff’s office said they received a tip that led to Barber.

The 31-year-old was sentenced to 6 months in jail and 5 years probation on 5 counts of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image. He was charged for posting several pornographic videos of himself and a person he had been in an intimate relationship with.

When he failed to report to the Washington County Jail on December 2, a warrant was issued for his arrest.