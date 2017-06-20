Repaving work will mean nighttime closures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews will spend the summer repaving parts of US 26 between Glencoe Rd and milepost 53.

All lanes of the Sunset Highway will stay open during the day, but expect lane and ramp closures at night throughout the summer. The project will repave both directions of US 26, resurface some highway bridges and ramps, add cable median barrier, add rumble strips and repave the weigh station.

Night lane and ramp closures will take place during the following times:

Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Friday from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Saturday from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Sunday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The impacted ramps include:

The US 26 eastbound exit to OR 6 (Northwest Wilson River Highway).

The US 26 westbound exit to OR 6 (Northwest Wilson River Highway).

The Northwest Dersham Road, exit 55, on- and off-ramps to US 26.

Northwest Mountaindale Road will be periodically closed at the intersection of US 26.

During nighttime ramp closures, drivers should follow the detour signs. Not all ramps will close at the same time.