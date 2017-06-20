Records: Men try to kill man they thought was snitch

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men now face multiple charges for their alleged roles in an attempted murder in Tillamook County because they believed he was working for the police.

Chad Vincent Thomas, 32, and 35-year-old Toby Allen Latour allegedly hit, punched, kicked and pistol whipped a man named Joshua Jackson, then forced him to strip naked and walk into the woods at gunpoint while accusing him of being a police informant.

Documents showed Jackson was shot when he tried to run away. Thomas and Latour then allegedly took Jackson’s pick up and drove away.

Jackson’s injuries and gunshot wounds were “consistent” with what he told authorities, documents showed.

Thomas and Latour were arrested by Tillamook County deputies separately.

Thomas was arrested June 17 when he was found hiding in an abandoned building in the Deer Road area of Tillamook County. Latour was taken into custody later.

Thomas faces charges of conspiracy, attempted criminal homicide, kidnapping, assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, robbery, menacing and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Latour, of Netarts, faces 4th-degree aggravated assault, attempt to commit a crime, 1st-degree burglary of a residence, 2nd-degree criminal mischief, harassment by obscene phone call, interfering with making a police report, menacing and aggravated assault.

They’re both being held in the Tillamook County Jail.

In February 2017, Jackson and a woman named Tami McVay had been riding on a zip line together across a river in northwestern Oregon when a tree holding up the line uprooted and fell on them.

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said the 34-year-old McVay suffered severe head trauma and died at the scene.

Jackson was arrested on an unrelated warrant at that time.