OSP searching for 2 escaped youth inmates

LA GRANDE, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating 2 teenagers who escaped from an Oregon Youth Authority Facility on Tuesday night.

Brittain McAuliffe and Micah West, both 18, escaped from Camp Riverbend Youth Transitional Facility on Hwy 244 around 7:50 p.m., Oregon State Police said.

McAuliffe is described as a white man, 5’10” tall, 220 pounds with a stocky build and tattoos on both forearms, one of which is described as “Native Pride”. His hair is short on the sides and 6 inches long on the top with a ponytail. He was wearing glasses, a white tank top, black shorts with a red stripe and black and red mid-top shoes.

West is described as a white man, 5’11” tall, 155 pounds with multiple tattoos, one of which is described as a derringer pistol on his arm. He also has an eagle tattoo on his chest and a cross tattoo on his left forearm. He is bald and was wearing a dark blue hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees them is asked to use caution and immediately call 911. Anyone with information can call 541.664.4600 and refer to OSP case number SP17211022.