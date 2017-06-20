Oregon lawmakers wrestle over gross receipts tax

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s lawmakers are racing toward the end of their legislative session in 3 weeks and remain at odds over whether to raise corporate taxes to help pay for big ticket items like education.

The catchline summary for SB 28:

Replaces standard using cost of performance with market-sourcing standard for purposes of determining sales factor applicable to intangible property and services, as used in corporate excise tax apportionment calculation.

Senate Bill 28 has lawmakers looking at a gross receipts tax on businesses. Companies would pay based on their amount of sales in Oregon, not based on their profits. Business lobbyists say companies would pass that along to consumers.

This is an idea similar to the voter-rejected Measure 97 this past November. But Senate Bill 28 would expand an existing tax to more businesses.

This bill wouldn’t go to voters to be approved, but it would likely be challenged in the courts if Oregon legislators OK it.

Republicans are strongly opposed to the gross receipts tax. So lawmakers are now taking a look at simply increasing Oregon’s corporate income tax to bridge a budget shortfall pegged at $1.4 billion.

Education, human services, public safety budgets plus the growing tab for the Public Employee Retirement System — aka, PERS — has Oregon lawmakers looking for ways to pay for it all.