Energy dept. administrator accused of racketeering

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) – A former administrator within the Oregon Department of Energy is accused of racketeering, bribe receiving, tax evasion, aggravated theft and official misconduct, according to court documents.

Joseph John Colello was scheduled to appear in Marion County Circuit Court on Tuesday for an arraignment with Judge Janet A. Klapstein. All the criminal charges he faces are felonies, expect for the first-degree official misconduct charge, which is a misdemeanor.

The case is being prosecuted by the Oregon Department of Justice. KOIN 6 News made multiple inquires with the AG’s Office but we have not heard back from a spokesperson.

Records show the allegations being made against Colello span between January and September 2012. According to the Department of Energy spokesperson, he was employed at the agency from May 2007 until August 2015 as an energy program administrator.

In a statement provided to KOIN 6 News Michael Kaplan, the director for the Oregon Department of Energy said:

In 2015, we asked the Department of Justice to conduct an investigation because we needed to know, and Oregonians deserved to know, if anyone at our agency was involved in any wrongdoing. We’ve been working hard to bring full transparency to legacy problems with the energy tax credit programs, and we’ll continue to cooperate in any way we can with the investigation.”

According to Colello’s LinkedIn page, he most recently served as the “Oregon State Energy Program Tax Credit Program manager, Pass-Thru Tax Credit Program manager, and Program Liaison to the Attorney General.”

His LinkedIn page states his responsibilities for the state as “Develop and recommend language for administrative rules and statutes, lead contact with Oregon Attorney General specific to Tax Credit Pass-Through administration and program implementation. Develop relationships with Fortune 500 and other potential pass-through partner entities with Oregon state tax liabilities, driving successful energy projects, while assisting pass-through partners in achieving meaningful reductions in their Oregon tax liabilities.”

Colello is represented by Oregon criminal defense attorney Paul M. Ferder, according to court records. Attempts to reach Ferder by e-mail and phone have been unsuccessful.