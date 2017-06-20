Hillsboro Hops kicks off season

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) – The Hillsboro Hops will host their at-home opener Tuesday against the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes.

The opener will culminate with a fireworks display at Ron Tonkin Field at 7 p.m. Fans can also catch fireworks displays at the Independence Day celebration on July 3 and August 30 for the regular season home finale.

Other season highlights include July 12, when the first 1,500 attendees at the game will receive a commemorative bobblehead of former Hops player and current Seattle Mariners pitcher Zac Curtis.

Ron Tonkin Field will have Star Wars night on July 20 and Harry Potter night on August 10.

The Hops will also host two craft beer nights on July 24 and August 24.

On July 31 and August 1, Ron Tonkin Field will host the 2017 All-Star game against the Northwest League and the Pioneer League. The two day event will be highlighted by a home run derby.

Season tickets, mini-plans and flex plans can be purchased on the Hops website or by calling the ticket office at 503-640-0887.