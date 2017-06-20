Woman struck by truck on SE Division Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was seriously injured on Tuesday morning after being struck by a truck.

Portland Police say the woman, who has not been identified, was struck around 5 a.m. on SE 122nd Avenue and Division Street.

The driver left the scene but a witness helped officers locate them a short time later. They were taken into custody and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Southbound Southeast 122nd Avenue south of Southeast Division Street is closed due to an investigation. Two eastbound lanes of Southeast Division Street west of Southeast 122nd Avenue are also closed,

One eastbound lane of Southeast Division Street is open.