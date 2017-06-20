Caretaker charged with murder found unfit to stand trial

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) – A live-in caretaker charged with setting an Oregon woman on fire has been deemed mentally unfit to stand trial.

A Washington County judge sent 63-year-old Celia Schwab to the Oregon State Hospital for up to 60 days of treatment before a re-evaluation.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Schwab’s co-defendant, Maria Meisner, has been found competent to stand trial. The women have pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated murder, murder, arson and assault in the death of 74-year-old Kathryn Breen.

Authorities say the Beaverton woman was set on fire two days before Christmas. Court records show a judge in 2009 banned Schwab from providing elder care in Oregon.