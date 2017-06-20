Body found in car outside North Gresham Elementary

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) – A death investigation is underway at North Gresham Elementary School and near North Gresham Park after a body was found inside a vehicle.

Police tell KOIN 6 News that around 11:20 p.m. Monday emergency dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call from a person who reported hearing on gunshot in the neighborhood.

An officer did an area check and located a person inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police have not released the person’s name.

Police learned that a group of three people were reportedly seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting was heard. It’s unknown if those individuals are associated with the incident, but police are trying to identify them.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Team have responded to the scene.

Classes are cancelled Tuesday at North Gresham Elementary School.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 503.823.3333.