PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple people were injured in a rollover crash on Hillside Road in Forest Grove Tuesday evening.

According to the Forest Grove fire department, multiple people were ejected from the vehicle and 3 have critical injuries.

A Life Flight helicopter is on the scene to transport injured patients.

Hillside Road is closed.

Raw video as @LifeFlightNtwrk 7 helicopter lands at the crash scene. 3 patients with serious to critical injuries. pic.twitter.com/kOqdE2e7UR — Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) June 21, 2017